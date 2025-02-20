DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

