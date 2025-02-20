DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 56.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DaVita by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVA opened at $154.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.42 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

