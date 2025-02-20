Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,050,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 754,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 429,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 208,435 shares during the period.

DFIP opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.35. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

