Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.04.

Shares of DT stock opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 76.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,585,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

