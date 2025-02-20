Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

NASDAQ EML opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.97 million, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. Eastern has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Eastern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eastern by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Eastern by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

