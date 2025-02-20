Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Eastern Stock Performance
NASDAQ EML opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.97 million, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.23. Eastern has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $35.78.
Eastern Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.72%.
About Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
