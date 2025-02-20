Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.
Ecopetrol Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,147,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after acquiring an additional 96,909 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,760,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 968,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 105,637 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 887,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 158,585 shares during the period.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
