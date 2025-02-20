Eldorado Gold (EGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $440.43 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.93. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.