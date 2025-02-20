Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE:ELMD opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. Electromed has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $251.32 million, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, Director Andrew Summers sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $381,675.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,334.90. The trade was a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $1,140,573.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,622 shares in the company, valued at $955,172.16. This trade represents a 54.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,788 shares of company stock worth $2,326,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

