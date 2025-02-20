Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 190 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 307.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,180,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,800 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $92,661,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 16.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,456,000 after acquiring an additional 635,581 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,428.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 211,934 shares during the period.

In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,600. This trade represents a 30.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,218 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $96.46 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

