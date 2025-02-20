Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

