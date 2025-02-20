Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PPL by 91.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 19.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $35.15.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.12%.

In other news, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $213,510.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,210 shares in the company, valued at $360,513.60. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Crockett III sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $52,627.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $359,186.40. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,633 shares of company stock worth $346,657. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PPL from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

