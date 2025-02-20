Empowered Funds LLC Buys 1,129 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $138.71.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.