Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $67.61.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 947.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

