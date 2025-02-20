Empowered Funds LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ascent Industries were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ascent Industries alerts:

Separately, Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascent Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ravi Ramesh Srinivas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $44,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,840. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Ascent Industries Company Profile

NASDAQ ACNT opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Ascent Industries Co. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $116.14 million, a PE ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.83.

(Free Report)

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.