Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 722,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equitable by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 38,512 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,273.36. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,698 shares of company stock worth $6,534,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

