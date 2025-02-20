Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 782 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.
A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance
AMRK opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $626.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of -0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 39.02%.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than A-Mark Precious Metals
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.