Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BILL alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth $9,807,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

BILL Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,794.40, a PEG ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.76. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.