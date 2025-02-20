Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth B. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,343.73. This trade represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $634,660. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

