Empowered Funds LLC Takes $466,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,706,000 after buying an additional 688,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Macerich by 12,475.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,738,000 after buying an additional 11,679,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,426,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,004,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,801,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,577,000 after buying an additional 113,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,642,000 after buying an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Macerich Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.50.
In other Macerich news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,120.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,832.61. This trade represents a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Macerich from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
