Emprise Bank Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Emprise Bank decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of Emprise Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 207,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,024 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $10,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,911,598. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,850,961.92. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,540. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $414.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $385.58 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.96.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

