Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

