Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

