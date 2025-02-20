Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
NYSE:ENZ opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
About Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.
