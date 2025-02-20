Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE:ENZ opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 75.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

