Euronav (CMBT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $218.06 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMBT stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.12.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

