Euronav (CMBT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Euronav to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $218.06 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Euronav Stock Down 2.8 %
CMBT stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.12.
