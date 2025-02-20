Evercore ISI Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Stock Price

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TPH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of TPH stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.64. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 284,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 495,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 153,758 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,130,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 629,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

