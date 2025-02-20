Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Everest Group were worth $27,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Everest Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Everest Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,458 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 12,263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,766,000 after purchasing an additional 412,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 116,559 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG opened at $336.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.32 and a 200-day moving average of $370.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $327.37 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 53.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EG. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.