Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 131,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 168,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.6% during the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $484.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

