Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Coverage Initiated at Fox Advisors

Equities research analysts at Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Fox Advisors’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.63.

NYSE FN opened at $238.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,137,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,771,000 after purchasing an additional 113,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,789,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Fabrinet by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,132,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,044,000 after purchasing an additional 362,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,430,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

