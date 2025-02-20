Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 304.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after buying an additional 61,491 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 106.2% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.63.

Shares of FN opened at $238.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.89. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $281.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

