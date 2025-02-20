Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Shares of FRT opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $95.97 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

