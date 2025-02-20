Financial Review: Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) versus Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Volatility and Risk

Lendway has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway N/A -21.56% -4.32% Alico -91.09% -3.01% -1.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lendway and Alico”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $31.58 million 0.23 $2.41 million ($1.98) -2.08 Alico $46.64 million 4.82 $6.97 million ($5.92) -4.97

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Alico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lendway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of Alico shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Alico shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alico beats Lendway on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Land Management and Other Operations segment is involved in the activities related to native plant sales, grazing and hunting leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pastureland; and activities related to rock mining royalties and other insignificant lines of business, as well as in the activities related to owning and/or leasing improved farmland. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

