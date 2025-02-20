First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Position Boosted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in First Capital were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.56. First Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

First Capital Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

