First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 111.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,685,000 after purchasing an additional 566,772 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,114.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,452,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,667,000 after acquiring an additional 71,997 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 580,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 549,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter.

FDL opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

