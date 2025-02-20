Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $63.10, but opened at $57.68. Flowserve shares last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 488,665 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 4,790.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Flowserve by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

