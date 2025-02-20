Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fluor were worth $26,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fluor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2,509.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 244.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.