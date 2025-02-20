Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FLR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fluor from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluor from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Fluor Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FLR opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fluor has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

