Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $27.79 million 2.60 -$1.81 million ($0.10) -28.73 Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.15 billion 1.36 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -1,099.90

Galaxy Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galaxy Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Galaxy Gaming and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Lucky Strike Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -8.30% N/A -6.24% Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68%

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats Galaxy Gaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, Bonus Craps, and EZ Baccarat titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker names. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and other ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. It markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

