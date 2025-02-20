Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $122.03 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.30.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPC

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.