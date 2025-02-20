Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.