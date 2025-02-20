Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Global-E Online stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. Global-E Online has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.76, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at $53,493,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 770,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,043,000 after acquiring an additional 45,739 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 533,675 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 23.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

