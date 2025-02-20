Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 259.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Grace Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GRCE opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Grace Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.66.

Grace Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Grace Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Grace Therapeutics Company Profile

Grace Therapeutics Inc is a late-stage biopharma company advancing GTx-104, its novel injectable formulation of nimodipine which addresses high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. Grace Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Acasti Pharma Inc, is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

