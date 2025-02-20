Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 122,124 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $131,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 452,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $87,370,000 after acquiring an additional 234,577 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 698,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,995,000 after acquiring an additional 127,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.0 %

AMZN opened at $226.63 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day moving average is $203.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

