HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 405.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $492.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.95. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,277 shares in the company, valued at $618,913.39. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $78,852.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,671 shares in the company, valued at $877,615.38. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,849 shares of company stock worth $809,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

