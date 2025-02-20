HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Price

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 339.56% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on VNDA

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.74. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 156,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.