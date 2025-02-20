Head to Head Comparison: Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) versus Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cipher Mining and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 0 10 2 3.17 Iris Energy 0 2 9 1 2.92

Earnings and Valuation

Cipher Mining presently has a consensus target price of $8.14, suggesting a potential upside of 35.20%. Iris Energy has a consensus target price of $20.70, suggesting a potential upside of 59.23%. Given Iris Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

This table compares Cipher Mining and Iris Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $126.84 million 16.51 -$25.78 million ($0.13) -46.30 Iris Energy $188.76 million 12.94 -$28.95 million N/A N/A

Cipher Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iris Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cipher Mining and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining -33.39% -8.29% -7.29% Iris Energy -17.94% -3.98% -3.33%

Volatility and Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iris Energy has a beta of 3.6, meaning that its share price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Cipher Mining on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

