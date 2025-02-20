Head to Head Survey: Magnera (MAGN) and The Competition

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Magnera to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magnera and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 130 990 500 113 2.34

Valuation & Earnings

Magnera presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Magnera’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Magnera and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $1.31 billion -$60.00 million -1.22 Magnera Competitors $4.98 billion $119.73 million 34.84

Magnera’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -10.62% -3.97% Magnera Competitors 2.71% 8.21% 3.92%

Risk and Volatility

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s peers have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnera peers beat Magnera on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Magnera Company Profile

