Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

HESM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HESM opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess Midstream news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $430,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.5% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 11.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

