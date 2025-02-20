Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $3,021,032.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,191.04. The trade was a 48.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,821.32. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,332 shares of company stock valued at $32,620,497. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

