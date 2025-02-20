Hormel Foods (HRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.720 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $1.58-1.72 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken purchased 4,904 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $159,232.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,537. This trade represents a 223.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

