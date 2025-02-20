Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken purchased 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $159,232.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,537. This trade represents a 223.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

